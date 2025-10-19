Khalil Mack officially active for Chargers-Colts

It’s official: Khalil Mack is back.

After missing the last four weeks with an elbow injury, Mack is officially active for Sunday’s Chargers-Colts matchup.

He was activated off of injured reserve on Saturday.

Mack suffered his elbow injury in the first quarter of Week 2. He has two tackles and a sack this season.

Los Angeles linebacker Denzel Perryman is also active after he was placed on the 53-man roster off of IR this weekend.

The Chargers’ inactives are defensive backElijah Molden, linebacker Troy Dye, cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, offensive tackle Joe Alt, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, and receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

For the Colts, receiver AD Mitchell is active as the club is missing a few receivers.

For Indianapolis, receiver Josh Downs, receiver Ashton Dulin, running back Tyler Goodson, defensive tackle Eric Johnson, safety Rueben Lowery, tight end Will Mallory, and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta are all inactive.