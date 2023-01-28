 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Kickoff temperatures will be 50s in Philadelphia, 20s in Kansas City on Sunday

  
Published January 28, 2023 03:56 AM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

Philadelphia will be uncharacteristically warm at kickoff of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, while Kansas City will experience a typically cold January evening for the AFC Championship Game.

The forecast for Sunday in Philadelphia calls for temperatures around 53 degrees at the 3 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff of the 49ers-Eagles game. Temperatures will fall only a few degrees during the game, although rain is possible by the fourth quarter. Winds of around 10 mph are expected during the game.

In Kansas City it will be much colder at the 5:30 p.m. Central Time kickoff of Bengals-Chiefs. The forecast is for around 21 degrees at kickoff, with temperatures falling into the teens by the second half. Winds of around 10 mph are expected during that game as well.

No snow is expected, so the many NFL fans who enjoy watching a snow game from the comfort of home will be deprived of that pleasure.