Kirk Cousins: I'm excited to get Jordan Addison in here and see what he's got

  
Published May 3, 2023 12:19 PM
The Vikings addressed their receiving corps in last week’s draft, taking Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick.

On Wednesday, quarterback Kirk Cousins said he wasn’t sure what to expect with Minnesota’s first-round pick since it came so late in the round. But Cousins certainly welcomes a new weapon.

“I felt like anything was possible when I kind of looked at our situation and, like I said, picking a little later, you can rationalize a lot of different situations and ways to go,” Cousins said in his press conference. “Nobody knows the future, so you’re still having to make educated guesses, but I’m excited to get [Addison] in here and see what he’s got. And whatever he’s got, to build on it. Just get him working, get him comfortable, and get everybody caught up to speed. And not just him, but our whole draft class.

“Most of this team is built up of guys who were brought in here, young players, and you’ve got to get them up to speed fast, and then the better they can play and get caught up determines how our team does and how far we go. The K.J. Osborns of the world, those guys who were fifth-round picks and now are critical, critical pieces — and have been — those guys become the core of your team.”

Addison should fit right into a group that lost Adam Thielen this offseason but still has arguably the league’s best receiver in Justin Jefferson.