Kirk Cousins medically cleared for training camp

As expected, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has been fully medically cleared for training camp, head coach Raheem Morris said in his Thursday press conference.

But with the veteran signal-caller still coming off a torn Achilles, the team will make some modifications to his practice schedule — much like the team did during the offseason program. But where there weren’t players around Cousins’ feet during plays in OTAs, now that will change in team drills.

"[Y]ou feel comfortable with that and moving forward and doing some of those things,” Morris said. “Obviously, some of his limitations will come in our individual drills, some of our movement — making sure we don’t wear him out to the point that we want to get all the team reps with him.

“So, he’s fired up. The team’s fired up. The limitations for him, you won’t notice either. Those will just be our own modifications that we do, just being smart.”

Morris added that he’d like to get through several practices before deciding whether or not Cousins will appear in one of Atlanta’s preseason games. But the head coach noted that he’s looking toward the upcoming joint sessions with the Dolphins on Aug. 6 and 7.