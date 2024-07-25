 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins medically cleared for training camp

  
Published July 25, 2024 12:10 PM

As expected, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has been fully medically cleared for training camp, head coach Raheem Morris said in his Thursday press conference.

But with the veteran signal-caller still coming off a torn Achilles, the team will make some modifications to his practice schedule — much like the team did during the offseason program. But where there weren’t players around Cousins’ feet during plays in OTAs, now that will change in team drills.

"[Y]ou feel comfortable with that and moving forward and doing some of those things,” Morris said. “Obviously, some of his limitations will come in our individual drills, some of our movement — making sure we don’t wear him out to the point that we want to get all the team reps with him.

“So, he’s fired up. The team’s fired up. The limitations for him, you won’t notice either. Those will just be our own modifications that we do, just being smart.”

Morris added that he’d like to get through several practices before deciding whether or not Cousins will appear in one of Atlanta’s preseason games. But the head coach noted that he’s looking toward the upcoming joint sessions with the Dolphins on Aug. 6 and 7.