 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins perfect on opening drive as Vikings take 7-0 lead

  
Published January 15, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_fnia_wcpreviews_230114
January 14, 2023 10:22 PM
The FNIA crew breaks down the remaining games in the NFL's Wild Card round, covering the Bills' determination, the Giants' chances in Minnesota, the Cowboys' stakes and more.

The Vikings had a textbook 12-play, 75-yard drive to open Sunday’s wild card game in Minnesota.

With most of the nation still watching the end of the Bills’ victory over the Dolphins, which went almost four hours, the Vikings took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field. They had only one third down, a third-and-two from the Giants 10 that they converted on a 4-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Cousins went 7-for-7 for 54 yards.

He scored from the 1 on a quarterback sneak after Justin Jefferson was ruled just short of the end zone after lunging for the pylon after a 5-yard gain.

Jefferson has four catches for 31 yards already. He had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 16.