Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Kliff Kingsbury on his future: We’ll focus on that after Sunday

  
Published January 6, 2023 11:27 AM
nbc_csu_bucsfalcons_2351
January 5, 2023 12:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate why the Bucs-Cardinals showdown is a "coinflip" in Week 18.

It seems like Kliff Kingsbury thinks he may be on the proverbial hot seat.

Entering the final game of the season, the Cardinals are 4-12 and in last place in the NFC West. After starting last season 10-2, the Cardinals have gone 5-17 since — including a non-competitive playoff loss to the Rams in last year’s wild card round.

So now with a 28-36-1 record in four seasons as the Cardinals head coach, there is a chance owner Michael Bidwill could decide to move on for 2023.

In his Friday press conference, Kingsbury was asked two questions about his future with the franchise. The first was whether he and his staff had received any assurances from ownership about next season.

“We’ve talked with Michael — I have — every day,” Kingsbury said. “And so, at this point, it’s just about trying to win this game. So we haven’t talked post-season, we haven’t talked moves — anything like that. It’s just about current issues and trying to win.”

The next question was if Kingsbury expects to be the head coach of the Cardinals in 2023.

We’ll focus on that after Sunday ,” Kingsbury said. “But like I said, all our talk has been nothing but how we win this game.”

Arizona announced extensions for both Kingsbury and G.M. Steve Keim through 2027 in early March . But after Keim took an indefinite medical leave of absence last month, Jonathan Jones of CBS reported Arizona is expected to part ways with Keim once the offseason begins.

The same may be the case for Kingsbury after this weekend.