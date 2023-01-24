 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klint Kubiak to interview with Bucs

  
Published January 24, 2023 12:27 PM
nbc_pft_bradytackle_230124
January 24, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why Tom Brady shouldn’t be let off the hook just because he didn’t make contact when he attempted to trip Malik Hooker.

The Buccaneers’ search for a new offensive coordinator will include Klint Kubiak, but not Pep Hamilton.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Kubiak will interview with the team. The Bucs also requested an interview with Hamilton, who spent the 2022 season as the Texans offensive coordinator, but Hamilton remains under contract for two more years.

The Texans are looking for a new head coach and that hiring could lead to a change in Hamilton’s status, but he will not be interviewing with the Bucs at the time being.

Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Denver during the 2022 season. He took over play calling duties from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett before Hackett was fired with a couple of games left in the season.

Kubiak was also the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 and he was the quarterbacks coach in Minnesota during the two previous seasons.