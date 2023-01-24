Klint Kubiak to interview with Bucs

The Buccaneers’ search for a new offensive coordinator will include Klint Kubiak, but not Pep Hamilton.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Kubiak will interview with the team. The Bucs also requested an interview with Hamilton, who spent the 2022 season as the Texans offensive coordinator, but Hamilton remains under contract for two more years.

The Texans are looking for a new head coach and that hiring could lead to a change in Hamilton’s status, but he will not be interviewing with the Bucs at the time being.

Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Denver during the 2022 season. He took over play calling duties from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett before Hackett was fired with a couple of games left in the season.

Kubiak was also the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 and he was the quarterbacks coach in Minnesota during the two previous seasons.