Kristian Welch re-signs with Ravens

  
Published April 7, 2023 12:50 PM
nbc_pft_ravensanswers_230407
April 7, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons look at the bigger-picture impact of the Ravens refusing to field questions about Lamar Jackson during a pre-draft press conference.

The Ravens have re-signed linebacker Kristian Welch, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team did not place an restricted free agent tender on him, so he will returned on a non-RFA deal.

Welch, 24, has spent three seasons in Baltimore, appearing in 43 games. He is a core special teams player.

In his career, Welch has played 44 defensive snaps and 891 on special teams.

He has 21 career tackles.