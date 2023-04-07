Kristian Welch re-signs with Ravens

nbc_pft_ravensanswers_230407
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons look at the bigger-picture impact of the Ravens refusing to field questions about Lamar Jackson during a pre-draft press conference.
The Ravens have re-signed linebacker Kristian Welch, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The team did not place an restricted free agent tender on him, so he will returned on a non-RFA deal.
Welch, 24, has spent three seasons in Baltimore, appearing in 43 games. He is a core special teams player.
In his career, Welch has played 44 defensive snaps and 891 on special teams.
He has 21 career tackles.