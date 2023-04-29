 Skip navigation
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Door is not closed on Kirk Cousins extension

  
Published April 29, 2023 04:04 PM
April 28, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Vikings’ move to pick Jordan Addison No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which closed out a historic string of four consecutive WR picks.

The Vikings were seen as a potential landing spot for a quarterback early in this year’s draft because Kirk Cousins is heading into the final year of his contract and they talked about an ideal situation of having his successor sit behind him for a year, but the team did not add a quarterback to the roster until they drafted Jaren Hall in the fifth round.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on Saturday that he “can’t do that” when asked if he would say Hall is a potential heir to Cousins under center and he said “every option is open to us going forward” at quarterback. That includes a contract extension, which was something the two sides talked about earlier in the offseason without coming to an agreement.

“When you go into a contract negotiation , you’re trying to come up with solutions together” Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “It’s not just what Kwesi wants or what the Vikings want or what Kirk wants. It’s what we can do together to ultimately put up that Lombardi. Sometimes you come to a place where you decide, ‘Hey, let’s talk later. This is a solution for now.’ That’s all that’s happened.”

Adofo-Mensah said Cousins “doesn’t need to do show anything to me” in order for the team to want to move forward with him beyond the 2023 season, but finding a price that works for everyone has thus far proven elusive and thoughts about what that means for the future will remain part of the conversation unless that changes.