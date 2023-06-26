 Skip navigation
Kyle Hamilton feels he’s more confident and a better communicator in second season

  
Published June 26, 2023 04:38 PM

Safety Kyle Hamilton is expected to move into a different role in his second season with the Ravens as the departure of Chuck Clark means that he’s ticketed for a traditional role in the secondary rather than seeing time in the slot and elsewhere as a rookie.

Expectations are high for Hamilton as he makes that move because the Ravens took him with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft. During an interview with Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Hamilton outlined where he feels he has improved while moving into the 2023 campaign.

“I would say I’m communicating a lot more, just having a year in the defense,” Hamilton said. “Playing-wise, I feel like I’m a lot more confident in my technique. I try and stay as consistent as possible with it. Overall, I’m just more confident.”

Hamilton said he hopes “to emerge as a leader” over the coming months and both confidence and strong communication skills are necessary for him to make the transition to being the foundational piece of the defense the Ravens envisioned on draft night a year ago.