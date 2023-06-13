 Skip navigation
Kyle Pitts still not practicing but trending in positive direction

  
Published June 13, 2023 12:51 PM
EQWIoCGixFjy
June 12, 2023 12:50 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect back on the greatest Falcons players who weren't QBs in the 21st century, featuring Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, John Abraham, Keith Brooking and more.

The Falcons expect tight end Kyle Pitts to be ready for training camp , but he remains out of the offseason program.

Pitts underwent surgery on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee late last year.

Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley (Achilles), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (return to play) and running back Avery Williams (knee) are the only players not working at the team’s mandatory minicamp. Williams will miss the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament last week.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith expects Huntley, Goldman and Pitts healed in time for training camp.

“Feel good about where he’s at,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Pitts, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com.

Pitts injured his knee in Week 11 against the Bears and underwent surgery to repair it. He did not return last season.

Pitts, who also had a hamstring injury last season, made 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

In 2021, he became the second tight end in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl berth.