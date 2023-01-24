Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy has been “unbelievable” with avoiding turnovers

One of the most notable elements of Brock Purdy’s play has been his ability to take care of the football.

Since he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins, Purdy has thrown just three interceptions and he hasn’t fumbled in eight games.

In San Francisco’s two playoff games, Purdy has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 546 yards with three touchdowns and no picks — good for a 109.9 passer rating.

Purdy’s success as a seventh-round rookie — let alone the last pick of the draft — is unprecedented. But his ability to avoid turnovers is something head coach Kyle Shanahan especially appreciates.

“Yes, he’s been unbelievable with that,” Shanahan said in his Monday conference call with reporters. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing he’s done. And to be able to be as good with the ball as he has while still making a number of the plays that he has, that’s definitely the thing I’ve been most impressed with.”

While Purdy’s success has been remarkable, he’ll surely be tested when playing a strong Philadelphia defense in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.