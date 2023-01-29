 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy needs MRI to determine severity of elbow injury

  
Published January 29, 2023 01:56 PM
In the immediate aftermath of the game, the 49ers aren’t sure about just how bad Brock Purdy’s elbow injury is.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy needs an MRI and would not have gone back into the game if he didn’t have to because he effectively could not throw.

Shanahan added that the quarterback wasn’t lobbying much to go back in.

“He went and kept throwing and realized he couldn’t. So there was no real discussion after that,” Shanahan said. “He couldn’t throw. And then when he came in, we had to decide what he could throw. And there weren’t too many options at that.”

Purdy threw only four passes in the game — two before the injury and two in the second half after he had to go back in when Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. The two passes in the second half were little lobs close to the line of scrimmage, as Purdy obviously was struggling to throw.

His final line was 4-of-4 passing for 23 yards.