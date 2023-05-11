Kyle Shanahan glad the 49ers won’t open against the Eagles

One of the games that the NFL has leaked ahead of the full 2023 schedule reveal is the rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers will travel to Philadelphia in Week 13 in an attempt to get the win that eluded them in January. Many 49ers believe that game would have gone differently if quarterback Brock Purdy had not injured his elbow early in the contest and Shanahan said on Wednesday night that he’s happy with where the rematch has been scheduled while alluding to the uncertainty about when Purdy will be cleared to play this season.

“I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week One,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there. . . . We felt we didn’t get to do it last time, and I’m ready to go back again.”

Purdy has yet to resume throwing, so any timeline for his return remains tentative at best but it’s a lot likelier he’ll be back under center on December 3 than September 10.