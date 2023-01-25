 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan: I don’t expect to have Jimmy Garoppolo this week

  
Published January 25, 2023 10:05 AM
January 25, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the spreads entering the NFC and AFC Championships to unpack why the Bengals and Eagles have the upper hand.

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d be “very surprised ” if quarterback Jimmy Graoppolo were available to backup Brock Purdy in the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo was set to undergo an X-ray on his injured foot and the result would help determine if Garoppolo would be able to play.

The results are in and they apparently met Shanahan’s expectations.

“Yes [Garoppolo had an X-ray], and I don’t expect to have him this week,” Shanahan said in his Wednesday press conference.

That means Josh Johnson is once again set to be San Francisco’s QB2 for this week behind Purdy.

If the 49ers advance to Super Bowl LVII, it sounds like there’s a chance Garoppolo could be available for that game. But even if Garoppolo is healthy, Purdy is slated to start the rest of the way this postseason.

Before he suffered the injury, Garoppolo had completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games with 10 starts. His passer rating was 103.0.