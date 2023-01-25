 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyle Shanahan on Charles Omenihu: We’ll let legal process play out, he’s available this week

  
Published January 25, 2023 09:57 AM
49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, but he was with the team on Wednesday and he’s expected to remain with them for the NFC Championship Game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the 49ers will let the legal process play out with Omenihu, who is accused of pushing a woman to the ground during an argument. Omenihu was booked and released after posting bail.

Shanahan said that Omenihu will play this weekend as long as he’s healthy and the league confirmed that Omenihu will remain available in a statement that also said the case will be reviewed down the line.

“The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status,” the league’s statement said.

Omenihu has appeared in every game for the 49ers this season. He had 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in the regular season and three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in the playoffs.