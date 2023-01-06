Kyle Shanahan thinks Jimmy Garoppolo would be available in NFC Championship or Super Bowl

Whether he actually sees the field remains to be seen, but 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to be available in the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl, if the 49ers make it that far.

That’s the word from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was asked today if Garoppolo could return around the conference championship game or the Super Bowl.

“That’s still the goal,” Shanahan said. “He’s not out there running and stuff like that, so it’s still a little ways.”

Although Garoppolo still has some healing to do, he had his cast removed and is able to put some weight on his injured foot.

Realistically, if Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, the 49ers aren’t going to sideline him to put Garoppolo back on the field. But it would be nice to have Garoppolo available as a backup. But first he needs to heal, and Purdy needs to help them get that far.