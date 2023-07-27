 Skip navigation
Kyle Trask wants to play calmer, faster and taller this season

  
Published July 27, 2023 02:59 PM

The Buccaneers are “hyper-focused” on their quarterback competition at training camp and one of the participants shared what he’s focusing on in his own game on Thursday.

Kyle Trask spent the last two years backing up Tom Brady and only made one regular season appearance, so he can’t measure up to Baker Mayfield when it comes to NFL experience. One place where Trask has an edge on Mayfield is height, however, and he said that taking full advantage of his frame is one of the things he’s trying to do during practices this summer.

“Just staying calmer in the pocket,” Trask said, via the team’s website. “I think, in the past, I was a little agitated or maybe tried to force my feet around. I wasn’t as smooth as I am now. Just trying to be clean and smooth in the pocket and play taller. I think, in the past, maybe I was a little squatty and wasn’t playing like I was 6-5 — I need to take advantage of it. Playing a little taller, smoother — smooth is fast. I would say that’s been my main focus, too.”

Trask said the new offense being installed by coordinator Dave Canales calls for quarterbacks to “have your legs ready to scramble, get out of the pocket and go make a play” wheras there was more dropback passing when Brady was in Tampa. That’s something that we’ve seen Mayfield do in the past, but Trask will get his chance to show he can do it as well this summer.