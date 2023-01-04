 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray: ACL surgery was successful

  
Published January 4, 2023 11:35 AM
nbc_pft_nfchcgmmarket_230104
January 4, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through every team in the NFC to determine the probability of each one seeking out a new head coach or GM for next season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned on Wednesday that Arizona will need Colt McCoy next year given that Kyler Murray is likely to be out for a significant portion of the season.

Murray also gave an update on his status, posting on social media that he had undergone successful ACL surgery.

"[T]hank you for all the love and prayers ,” Murray wrote. “I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.”

According to NFL Media, Murray also had some meniscus repair work done on his knee.

Murray suffered his torn ACL at the beginning of Arizona’s Week 14 loss to New England.

In 11 games this season, Murray completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 418 yards with three TDs.

Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website, head coach Kliff Kingsbury exchanged texts with Murray.

“I know he was excited to get it done and get moving forward ,” Kingsbury said on Wednesday.