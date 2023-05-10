Kyler Murray donates $15,000 to 6-year-old who lost his family in Allen shooting

Kyler Murray used his social media platform to sound off about the “sickening ” mass shooting in Allen, Texas, where he played high school football.

The Cardinals quarterback then quietly did more.

Murray donated $15,000 to a fundraiser benefitting a 6-year old whose parents and younger brother were killed in the mass shooting Saturday. Cindy, Kyu and 3-year-old James Cho were among eight victims killed by the gunman.

Family members wrote on the page that William, the only surviving member of the family, was released from the ICU and is “recovering well.”

The GoFundMe , which had a $50,000 goal, has raised more than $1.657 million for William. More than 32,000 people have donated, with Murray as the top donor.