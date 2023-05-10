Kyler Murray donates $15,000 to 6-year-old who lost his family in Allen shooting

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray donates $15,000 to 6-year-old who lost his family in Allen shooting

  
Published May 9, 2023 08:21 PM
nbc_simms_brockpurdy_230503
May 3, 2023 12:40 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze why they believe Cardinals QB Clayton Tune could become this year's Brock Purdy and discuss how challenging it is to predict injuries in order for that to happen.

Kyler Murray used his social media platform to sound off about the “sickening ” mass shooting in Allen, Texas, where he played high school football.

The Cardinals quarterback then quietly did more.

Murray donated $15,000 to a fundraiser benefitting a 6-year old whose parents and younger brother were killed in the mass shooting Saturday. Cindy, Kyu and 3-year-old James Cho were among eight victims killed by the gunman.

Family members wrote on the page that William, the only surviving member of the family, was released from the ICU and is “recovering well.”

The GoFundMe , which had a $50,000 goal, has raised more than $1.657 million for William. More than 32,000 people have donated, with Murray as the top donor.