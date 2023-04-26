 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray has made “a good progression” in his rehab

  
Published April 26, 2023 01:04 PM
nbc_pft_cardinalsdraft_230424
April 24, 2023 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the Cardinals’ options for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss how flying out to support Kyler Murray at a critical time for draft prep could affect things.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He has attacked his rehab the past 3 1/2 months.

“He’s moving along well,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday, via video from Bo Brack of PHX Cardinals. “I think he made a good progression this last week. I’m excited where he’s at. I know he’s champing at the bit. That’s what I’m going to say to you guys until he suits up and plays. This guy wants to be out there right now, but he’s got to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he’s mentally and physically healthy and ready to go.”

Murray, 25, twice has made the Pro Bowl but has led the Cardinals to only one postseason game, where Murray played the worst game of his career.

He has a new coaching staff, a new play caller and a new playbook.

Colt McCoy is expected to handle the starting duties until Murray returns at some point during the 2023 season. David Blough and Jeff Driskel are the other quarterbacks on the roster.