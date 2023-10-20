Kyler Murray officially won’t return this week

Kyler Murray returned to practice this week. He will not return to game action this week.

The Cardinals officially ruled him out for Sunday’s game.

Murray received some practice snaps with the first team this week, but he spent most of his first week back working with the second unit against the Cardinals’ No. 1 defense.

“Right now, we’re just worried about him getting back in the flow of things,” quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork said Friday, via Darren Urban of the team website.

General Manager Monti Ossenfort said during an appearance on Arizona Sports that he couldn’t give “an exact time” for Murray’s return.

The Cardinals opened Murray’s 21-day window on Wednesday.

Arizona also ruled out cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck).

Safety Budda Baker (hamstring), cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (hamstring), receiver Zach Pascal (neck), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (calf), cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) and linebacker Josh Woods (back) are questionable.

Woods popped up on the injury report Friday when he had a limited practice.