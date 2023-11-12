Kyler Murray scores TD before half; Falcons lead 14-12

Kyler Murray has his first touchdown of the 2023 season.

The Cardinals quarterback ran six yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the first half of Sunday’s home game against the Falcons. A two-point try was unsuccessful, so the Cardinals trail 14-12 at halftime.

Murray is making his first start since tearing his ACL last December 12 and the run is a good sign of both his health and his confidence in the knee. Murray had another seven-yard run and he is 11-of-18 for 143 yards through the air.

The Falcons got 50 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown from running back Bijan Robinson. Their other points came on Taylor Heinicke’s two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller and their only other possession — save a kneeldown at the end of the half — was a quick three-and-out to open the game.

They’ll get a chance to continue their offensive success to start the second half and keeping the points coming will be the best way to spoil Murray’s return to action.