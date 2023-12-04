Kyler Murray: This is a huge win

Arizona got its third win of the season on Sunday, soundly defeating the Steelers 24-10 in a game twice delayed by severe weather in the Pittsburgh area.

“Yeah, super proud of the guys. The external factors of having to deal with something like that,” quarterback Kyler Murray said postgame. “I was talking to five years in the league, really playing in football never having to do something like this, but I’m super proud of the guys, the mentality, coming out, coming back out, coming out, coming back in, they were all geeked up ready to go.

“There was no expectation other than coming out of here with a win, so to do that in a hostile environment that this is, great team, this is a huge win.”

The team is now 2-2 since quarterback Kyler Murray returned from the ACL tear he suffered late last season. Murray finished the Week 13 win 13-of-23 for 145 yards with a touchdown. He also had nine carries for 20 yards.

In those four games, Murray has completed 61 percent of his passes for 864 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Man, every time I touch the field, I expect to win,” Murray said, adding he is still frustrated with the club’s two losses. But he’s feeling more and more comfortable as he continues to play. “Hopefully, we can keep getting better and keep continuing to grow.”

The Cardinals will be on their bye in Week 14 before playing the 49ers, Bears, Eagles, and Seahawks in their last four games.