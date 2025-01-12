Ladd McConkey scores 86-yard TD, but Houston returns blocked extra point for two

Just when it looked all but over for the Chargers, they got a little life.

But then a key special teams play, gave the Texans momentum right back.

Quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey over the middle on third-and-26 for an 86-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.

But Cameron Dicker’s extra point was blocked and returned by cornerback D’Angelo Ross for a defensive two-point conversion.

That left the score at 25-12, keeping it a two-touchdown lead for the Texans.

Herbert had been sacked on the first two plays of Los Angeles’ possession after a field goal gave Houston a 23-6 lead. But then Herbert found McConkey over the middle and he made a couple tacklers miss en route to an 86-yard score. He gained 62 yards after the catch.

But on the extra point, Dicker’s kick was blocked and popped into the air. But instead of catching the ball and going down to kill the play, Dicker batted it down — keeping it a live ball. Ross took advantage of the mistake, picked up the loose ball, and went all the way for two key points.