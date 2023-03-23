Lamar Jackson contends Ken Francis “never tried to negotiate for me”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson contends Ken Francis “never tried to negotiate for me”

  
Published March 23, 2023 03:22 PM
nbc_pft_lamarnflpa_230322
March 22, 2023 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the idea of representatives not certified by the NFLPA contacting teams for players “representing themselves” and examine what this means for the industry.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has developed a playbook for dealing with media reports that he doesn’t like.

True or not, he just denies them in a tweet.

That’s what he did in response to a tweet regarding the memo from the NFL alerting all teams to the fact that Ken Francis “may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson.”

“Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me ,” Jackson tweeted.

While it’s theoretically possible that Francis, whom Jackson has admitted is his business partner, may have contacted teams without Jackson’s knowledge, Francis has absolutely contacted multiple teams trying to spark negotiations toward an offer sheet.

It’s also believed Francis has been communicating with reporters regarding Lamar’s situation. Which would help explain how ESPN.com so quickly tracked Francis down and secured a predictable denial.

I don’t speak for Lamar ,” Francis told ESPN.com.

It’s unclear why Jackson and Francis would so fervently deny something that is true. Maybe Jackson, who has held himself out stubbornly and resolutely as being self-represented, wants to continue to perpetuate that perception. Or maybe he doesn’t want to anger the NFL Players Association, which has been helping him negotiate with the Ravens.

Regardless, Francis contacted multiple teams in an effort to entice them to pursue Lamar. Now, all teams have been told to communicate only with Lamar, unless and until he hires an NFLPA-certified agent.