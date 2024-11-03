Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry get the Ravens back on track

The Ravens had a chance to double up with points at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and they made the most of it.

Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers with a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half and Derrick Henry ran for a score to kick off the second half. Those scores moved the Ravens’ lead from seven to 21 points and sent them on their way to a 41-10 throttling of the AFC West team.

Henry scored twice, which moved him into eighth place in NFL history with 101 rushing touchdowns, and he’s up to 1,053 rushing yards after putting up 107 against the Broncos on Sunday. Jackson threw three touchdowns and finished the day 16-of-19 for 280 yards. Flowers, who scored twice in the first half, had five catches for 127 yards and Denver’s defense didn’t have any answers for the Ravens attack.

That was a bit surprising given their high rankings coming into the game and it was a sign of where they’ll need to improve in order to make any push for a playoff spot in the second half of the season. The Ravens’ defense having one of its best days was also a bit of a surprise given recent results. The Broncos wound up with 319 yards, but a good chunk came late in the fourth quarter when the game was already well in hand. We’ll see if they try to bolster the group before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix did provide the lone highlight of the day when he caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Courtland Sutton to cut the Ravens’ lead to 10-7 in the second quarter. Things would only go downhill from there for the Broncos.

The Ravens moved to 6-3 with the win and will stay at home to host the Bengals in a Week 10 game that will help set the stage for the stretch run in the AFC North. The 5-4 Broncos will head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs, so they’ll have a lot to clean up in an attempt to remain over .500 after 10 games.