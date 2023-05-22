 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson did not attend first OTA practice, but is expected to participate this week

  
Published May 22, 2023 10:40 AM

The Ravens got their spring practices underway on Monday but a key member of the team was not on the field for the voluntary workout.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Lamar Jackson did not attend the first of Baltimore’s 10 OTA practices. But Baltimore is expecting Jackson to be there for practices this week.

Of course, all of Baltimore’s spring practices are voluntary until the team’s mandatory minicamp next month. But the Ravens are implementing a new offensive scheme under coordinator Todd Monken.

Earlier this month, Monken told reporters that Jackson is working hard and will get up to speed on the offense once he’s in the building.

Jackson recently signed a five-year deal worth $260 million with $185 guaranteed, making him the league’s highest-paid player.