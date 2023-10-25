Lamar Jackson doesn’t believe Ravens will get complacent with “trap game” in Arizona

The Ravens are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a 38-6 beatdown of the Lions. And now they’re big favorites on Sunday against the Cardinals. But Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says there are no concerns about the Ravens overlooking the Cardinals.

Asked about the idea that the Cardinals could represent a “trap game” for the Ravens, Jackson said the Ravens would never overlook any team.

“If you have a trap game or something like that, you’ve been complacent, or thinking, ‘We just beat this team 30-something to 6, so we’re not worried about this team,’” Jackson said. “I don’t believe our guys are like that. We know it’s any given Sunday. It’s the NFL, anybody can be beaten. So we’re going to go into Arizona and fight our butt off.”

The Cardinals are 1-6 this season, but they’ve been feisty and aren’t an easy team to beat. The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites, but Jackson knows they can’t overlook anyone.