Lamar Jackson: “Great decision” to come to London early

Last week, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne pointed to his team’s acclimation to London in beating the Bills. That might have happened again today.

The Ravens outlasted the Titans on Sunday, after Baltimore made the trip to London early — and the Titans made it late.

Fllowing the 24-16 victory, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson praised the coaching staff for taking them to England early.

“I believe it was a great decision for us to be out here early,” Jackson told reporters. “You know, instead of us coming here at like the last minute and then trying to let our body cope with, you know, what’s going on with this atmosphere, this timing and stuff like that. It was a great decision by coaches.”

While it’s hardly an absolute rule that early travel equals victory in London, why leave it to chance? Traveling five or more time zones surely affects the body. The sooner the body adjusts to that, the better.