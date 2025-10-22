 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw's body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn't 'line up'
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Lamar Jackson listed as limited in practice return.

  
Published October 22, 2025 04:46 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a limited participant in his first practice since injuring his hamstring on September 29.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that he expected Jackson to resume working with the team after they returned from their bye week, but he did not take part in their bonus practice on Monday. His return to practice did not lead Harbaugh to make any predictions about whether Jackson will play against the Bears this Sunday.

Jackson missed the last two games and Harbaugh said at his press conference that he would not “put a number” on the chances of the quarterback making it back for this weekend.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was the only Ravens player out of practice. Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) joined Jackson on the short list of limited participants.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) were all listed as full participants.