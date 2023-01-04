 Skip navigation
Top News

Lamar Jackson officially DNP; Tyler Huntley limited

  
Published January 4, 2023 12:23 PM
January 4, 2023 12:29 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers provide an update on Damar Hamlin's condition before a discussion on the various fantasy implications pending the game status of Bills-Bengals and how it may affect Week 18.

John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson “week to week” when the quarterback injured his knee Dec. 4. A month later, Jackson still isn’t ready to return.

The Ravens listed Jackson as DNP on their practice report Wednesday, the 13th consecutive practice he has missed.

His availability for Week 18 thus does not seem promising.

Backup Tyler Huntley is back on the injury report, this time with injuries to his right shoulder and his wrist. He was limited Wednesday.

Huntley has started the past four games for the Ravens.

Receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) did not practice.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Kevon Seymour (finger) were limited.