Lamar Jackson, other Ravens established starters won’t play Saturday night

  
Published August 10, 2023 03:42 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first game under his new contract won’t come this weekend.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday that Jackson will not be playing against the Eagles on Saturday night. Harbaugh said that none of the team’s other established starters will be playing either.

Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, and Anthony Brown are the other quarterbacks on the Ravens roster. First-round wide receiver Zay Flowers and other younger starter or players vying for roles will be on the field with whichever members of that trio get in the lineup.

The Eagles have not announced their plans for playing starters this weekend, but the Ravens’ call sets the stage for a night populated by backups.