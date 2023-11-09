Lamar Jackson: Our defense having no weakness helps offense a lot

The Ravens will try to extend their four-game winning streak against the Browns in one of the marquee matchups of Week 10 and one of the reasons it’s such an anticipated game is the matchup is to see if the Browns defense can handle Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jackson said that the Browns defense is full of “headhunters” because they are “just flying around and trying to attack with aggression” throughout the game. Jackson singled out defensive end Myles Garrett as the leader of the defense, but there are plenty of players who have had a hand in making the Browns third in points allowed and first in yards allowed so far this season.

Jackson is no stranger to seeing high-level defenses, however. The Ravens have allowed the fewest points in the league and Jackson was asked how much it helps practicing against a unit like that.

“Not trying to toot our own horn, but I believe our defense has no weakness,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “Just from the defensive line, the linebackers, the secondary, how they’re flying around and disguising defenses – making it look like one coverage, but it’s something else – and how they time up their blitzes, it helps us out a lot, because when we’re playing other teams, they’re flying around and giving us their best shot. It’s like we’re seeing one of the best defenses every day.”

The practice sessions have helped the Ravens hone an offensive attack that’s helped produce the sixth-most points in the league. The balance between the two sides has the Ravens ranked as the top team in the AFC in PFT’s Power Rankings and it provides ample reason for confidence that they are capable of making a big run into the postseason this year.