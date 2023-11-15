Lamar Jackson “pissed off” about missed opportunities on deep passes

There were a few plays that could have pushed things the Ravens’ way in last Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Browns, including a deep shot to wide receiver Zay Flowers in the second quarter of the game.

Lamar Jackson’s throw was a bit too far out ahead of Flowers and the missed opportunity meant the Ravens would have to settle for a field goal try that was blocked by the Browns. On Tuesday, Jackson lamented that miss along with the team’s overall inefficiency on deep passes — 3-of-13 on throws of 20 yards or more since Week Six — to this point of the season.

“I mean it’s right there. I’m pissed off about it to be honest with you,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I watched the game, and it’s like it might be a difference in the game if we connect with that one. Can’t dwell on it. Hopefully this Thursday we catch them when we want them, we have success with the deep ball, we connect and have chemistry there. I believe it’s there, in practice we do it all the time. Those guys catch the ball down the field 40 yards, 50 yards down the field. We need to transition that over to the games, that’s all.”

Jackson currently has the highest completion percentage of his career, but getting that number up on longer shots would add another dimension to the Baltimore offense for the stretch run.