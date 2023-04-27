Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to terms on five-year deal

At long last, the deal is done.

Lamar Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ravens through 2027, the team announced on Thursday.

“You know for the last few months there’s been a lot of he say, she say. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on,” Jackson said in a video posted on the Ravens’ social media account. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of Flock going on. Let’s go, baby. Let’s go. Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years. Let’s get it .”

While the money has not been disclosed, PFT reported earlier on Thursday that the deal will have a “traditional ” quarterback structure. That means he is not expected to have a fully-guaranteed contract like Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Instead, his numbers will likely be more in line with the deal Jalen Hurts recently signed with the Eagles.

The agreement brings to an end a process that started years ago and keeps the quarterback with Baltimore for the foreseeable future. The club had used the non-exclusive franchise tag to guarantee it would have at least a chance of matching any offer sheet Jackson reached with another team. But Jackson did not receive much — if any — interest.

The Ravens drafted Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft — trading back into the first round to do so. Jackson took over as the club’s starting quarterback midway through his rookie season and proceeded to become the league MVP in 2019. He led the league with 36 passing touchdowns that season while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven TDs.

In his 70 games with 61 starts, Jackson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 12,209 yards with 101 touchdowns and 38 picks. He’s rushed for 4,437 yards with 24 touchdowns, twice going over 1,000 yards rushing in a season.