 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree to terms on five-year deal

  
Published April 27, 2023 12:40 PM
nbc_pft_hurtslamardeals_230419
April 19, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a side-by-side analysis between Jalen Hurts’ extension with the Eagles and the offer Lamar Jackson rejected last August.

At long last, the deal is done.

Lamar Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ravens through 2027, the team announced on Thursday.

“You know for the last few months there’s been a lot of he say, she say. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on,” Jackson said in a video posted on the Ravens’ social media account. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of Flock going on. Let’s go, baby. Let’s go. Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years. Let’s get it .”

While the money has not been disclosed, PFT reported earlier on Thursday that the deal will have a “traditional ” quarterback structure. That means he is not expected to have a fully-guaranteed contract like Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Instead, his numbers will likely be more in line with the deal Jalen Hurts recently signed with the Eagles.

The agreement brings to an end a process that started years ago and keeps the quarterback with Baltimore for the foreseeable future. The club had used the non-exclusive franchise tag to guarantee it would have at least a chance of matching any offer sheet Jackson reached with another team. But Jackson did not receive much — if any — interest.

The Ravens drafted Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft — trading back into the first round to do so. Jackson took over as the club’s starting quarterback midway through his rookie season and proceeded to become the league MVP in 2019. He led the league with 36 passing touchdowns that season while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven TDs.

In his 70 games with 61 starts, Jackson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 12,209 yards with 101 touchdowns and 38 picks. He’s rushed for 4,437 yards with 24 touchdowns, twice going over 1,000 yards rushing in a season.