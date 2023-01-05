Lamar Jackson remains out of practice on Thursday

It looks like Lamar Jackson will not play in Week 18. And the way things are trending, that might be for the best.

According to multiple reporters, Jackson was not on the field for Thursday’s Ravens practice. Jackson has been sidelined with a PCL injury suffered in the victory over the Broncos on Dec. 4.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that he wasn’t going to address Jackson’s potential availability for the postseason. But one of the consequences of the NFL apparently canceling the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night is that it means Cincinnati wins the AFC North. If the Bengals had lost that game, the division title would have gone to the winner of Baltimore-Cincinnati in Week 18. Now, that will no longer be the case.

Seeding is still on the line with the No. 5 Chargers and No. 6 Ravens sporting the same 10-6 record entering the final week of the regular season. But Baltimore will be traveling to play a team in the opening round of the postseason.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also dealing with a shoulder injury that left him limited on the Wednesday injury report. Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports Huntley did not throw a pass during team drills in the limited window media was able to view practice on Thursday.

Baltimore also has rookie Anthony Brown on its 53-man roster and Brett Huntley on the practice squad at quarterback.