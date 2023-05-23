 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson reports for Day 2 of OTAs

  
Published May 23, 2023 06:40 AM

Lamar Jackson is in the building.

After Jackson did not attend the first day of Phase III voluntary workouts on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports Jackson is at the Ravens facility for Baltimore’s second OTA practice.

Jackson’s presence is a positive for the Ravens, as they’re implementing a new offensive scheme under coordinator Todd Monken. He said earlier this month that Jackson will get up to speed with everything in the offense once he’s in the building.

Just before the start of the draft last month, Jackson agreed to a five-year deal worth $260 million with $185 guaranteed, making him the league’s highest-paid player.