 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith listed as full participants in return to practice

  
Published December 18, 2025 04:53 PM

The Ravens practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith on Wednesday, but both were back on the field Thursday and the team’s injury report shows that they were full participants.

Jackson missed Wednesday with an illness and he’s missed practice time in previous weeks with knee, toe, and ankle issues. Smith is dealing with a knee injury.

The Ravens will issue injury designations for Sunday night’s game against the Patriots on Friday, but Jackson and Smith both appear to be on track to play.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee, ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) also returned to practice, but they were listed as limited participants. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee), and defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) were out of practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), wide receiver Zay Flowers (neck), safety Keondre Jackson (ankle), and defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (quad) were full participants.