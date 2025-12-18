Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith listed as full participants in return to practice

The Ravens practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith on Wednesday, but both were back on the field Thursday and the team’s injury report shows that they were full participants.

Jackson missed Wednesday with an illness and he’s missed practice time in previous weeks with knee, toe, and ankle issues. Smith is dealing with a knee injury.

The Ravens will issue injury designations for Sunday night’s game against the Patriots on Friday, but Jackson and Smith both appear to be on track to play.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee, ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) also returned to practice, but they were listed as limited participants. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee), and defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) were out of practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), wide receiver Zay Flowers (neck), safety Keondre Jackson (ankle), and defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (quad) were full participants.