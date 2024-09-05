Lamar Jackson: We would’ve won the AFC Championship Game if my legs were good

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says the loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game can be blamed on his legs getting worn down from a long season.

Jackson said after a summer practice that his legs were fresh after the offseason, and that if he had felt the same way at the end of the postseason, the Ravens would have beaten the Chiefs because his running ability would have been too much for their defense.

“How I’m feeling right now,” he told the Washington Post, “I wish I was feeling like this, body-wise, in the AFC Championship. We would have won the game. I would have been able to move around for my guys. With me just hurting and can’t move, I know if my legs were good, we would have won that s---. We wouldn’t have even had to throw the ball. F--- throwing the ball.”

Jackson said he’s desperate to get where the Chiefs have been the last two years, holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end.

“I want to feel it,” he says. “I want the ultimate award of what I’ve been busting my ass to do all my life.”

Tonight Jackson gets another crack at the Chiefs as he begins another quest to get there. A win tonight would be big, but the championship won’t be won for another five months, and Jackson’s legs may be fresher tonight than in a potential playoff rematch with the Chiefs.