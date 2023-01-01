 Skip navigation
Top News

Top News

Landon Collins returns interception for TD, Giants up 24-3 at half

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:27 AM
nbc_pft_wk17grabbag_221229
December 29, 2022 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through keys to Week 17, including Mike White squaring up against Geno Smith, if the Packers defense can manage Justin Jefferson, how Carson Wentz will look and more.

The Giants are in the playoffs with a win over the Colts and it looks like there’s a good chance that they’ll be celebrating a return to the postseason at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Landon Collins returned a Nick Foles interception 52 yards for a touchdown just after the two minute warning and the Giants took a 21-3 lead over their visitors from the AFC South.

The Collins touchdown came after a pair of touchdown throws by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and it was followed by a massive hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on Colts quarterback Nick Foles that Thibodeaux celebrated with a snowless snow angel while Foles stayed down. Foles eventually walked off the field under his own power and then took a cart to the sideline ahead of an Indianapolis punt.

Matt Haack’s punt was a shank and the Giants used the short field to tack on a field goal before the break to extend the lead to 24-3.

Collins returned to the Giants practice squad this year after three seasons in Washington and he recently signed back to the active roster. It’s his first interception for the Giants since the 2017 season.

The Giants haven’t made it to the playoffs since 2016. Collins started their road loss to the Packers that year and it looks like he’ll be part of the lineup for their next postseason game as well.