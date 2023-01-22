 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lane Johnson “a warrior” in return to Eagles lineup

  
Published January 22, 2023 04:20 AM
January 21, 2023 11:50 PM
Head coach Nick Sirianni discusses the state of the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room following the team's win over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, and shares some words of wisdom regarding how the team should move forward in the playoffs.

The Eagles posted 268 rushing yards in Saturday night’s 38-7 win over the Giants and one of the reasons for their success on the ground was the return of right tackle Lane Johnson to the lineup.

Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season with a core muscle injury that needs surgery, but he is putting off the operation because he thinks “we have a chance to be something special” this season. Johnson opened holes in the run game, protected Jalen Hurts when the Eagles threw the ball and earned some praise from the quarterback after the win.

“He’s a warrior,” Hurts said. “He’s a true warrior and a very important piece of this team. He’s been doing great things for a very long time, and I’m very grateful to have him. We’re grateful to have him and I’m happy that he’s kind of coming out of this thing clean.”

Whether the Eagles face the 49ers or the Cowboys next week, they will be up against a talented defensive line that will be trying to avoid the same fate as the Giants. Johnson will be a key part of making sure that the Eagles can keep humming offensively against either front.