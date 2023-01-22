Lane Johnson “a warrior” in return to Eagles lineup

The Eagles posted 268 rushing yards in Saturday night’s 38-7 win over the Giants and one of the reasons for their success on the ground was the return of right tackle Lane Johnson to the lineup.

Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season with a core muscle injury that needs surgery, but he is putting off the operation because he thinks “we have a chance to be something special” this season. Johnson opened holes in the run game, protected Jalen Hurts when the Eagles threw the ball and earned some praise from the quarterback after the win.

“He’s a warrior,” Hurts said. “He’s a true warrior and a very important piece of this team. He’s been doing great things for a very long time, and I’m very grateful to have him. We’re grateful to have him and I’m happy that he’s kind of coming out of this thing clean.”

Whether the Eagles face the 49ers or the Cowboys next week, they will be up against a talented defensive line that will be trying to avoid the same fate as the Giants. Johnson will be a key part of making sure that the Eagles can keep humming offensively against either front.