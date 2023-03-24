 Skip navigation
Lane Johnson agrees to contract extension through 2026

  
Published March 24, 2023 04:57 AM
One of the league’s best offensive tackles is getting a raise.

The Eagles are signing Lane Johnson to an extension that will keep him under contract with Philadelphia through 2026, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $33.4 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Johnson was previously under contract through 2025 and accounted for $47.305 million over the coming three seasons, as noted by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. With the new deal, he’ll receive a pay increase in each of those years plus another season added on.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Johnson has long been an anchor for Philadelphia’s offensive line. He played through a torn abductor suffered late in the 2022 season to help the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

Johnson has started 127 games for the Eagles. He’s a two-time, first-team All-Pro and a one-time, second-team All-Pro.

The Eagles also brought back longtime center Jason Kelce this month to keep continuity on one of the league’s best offensive lines.