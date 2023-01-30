 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lane Johnson: Going into that fire with your boys is what it’s all about

  
Published January 30, 2023 03:53 AM
nbc_pft_hurtspraise_230130
January 30, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how there’s a balancing act when it comes to QB contracts for players like Jalen Hurts and how his shoulder will look in Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson made a big decision late in the regular season.

Johnson tore his adductor muscle and needs surgery to repair the injury, but he opted to put it off in order to play in the postseason. After Sunday’s win over the 49ers, Johnson joked that his doctor said hockey players can play through injuries like that but “wasn’t so sure a football guy could make it through” while playing hurt.

Johnson proved that he could do it against the Giants and the 49ers and said after the win that his “sense of urgency is high” because of what’s at stake for the Eagles. He also said that getting to play with longtime teammates Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox left him with no regrets about his decision.

“Seeing Kelce cry and seeing BG tear up and Fletch,” Johnson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, man. Going to battle with your boys and going into that fire with them . I love them and I can’t wait to go suit up again with them.”

Johnson will get that chance on February 12 in Arizona and his presence will be a plus for the Eagles’ bid to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.