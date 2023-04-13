 Skip navigation
Laquon Treadwell visiting with 49ers on Thursday

  
Published April 13, 2023 04:51 AM
April 7, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore where Trey Lance’s career could go from here, given Brock Purdy has proven himself on the field, but Lance’s abilities are still unknown.

The 49ers may be adding a former first-round receiver.

Laquon Treadwell is taking a free-agent visit with the club on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

A Vikings first-round pick back in 2016, Treadwell was most recently with the Seahawks in 2022. He caught six passes for 42 yards for the club, playing 138 offensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps.

Treadwell’s most productive NFL season was in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games with seven starts for the Jaguars. He caught 33 passes for 434 yards with one TD.

Treadwell spent the 2020 season with Atlanta after completing his rookie deal with Minnesota.

The receiver also worked out with the Cowboys in late March, but no deal came of it.

In 76 games with 23 starts, Treadwell has caught 110 passes for 1,226 yards with five touchdowns.