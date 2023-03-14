 Skip navigation
Larry Ogunjobi agrees to three-year deal with Steelers

  
Published March 14, 2023 01:14 PM
nbc_pft_nflproposals_230314
March 14, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the various rule changes proposed by NFL teams, from a return of the third QB rule, to a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative and more.

The Steelers are keeping one of their defensive linemen.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Larry Ogunjobi has agreed to a three-year, deal worth $28.75 million. Ogunjobi is slated to receive $21.75 million in the first two years of the contract.

Ogunjobi, who turns 29 in June, signed with the Steelers last June after initially agreeing to join the Bears. But the deal with Chicago did not work out after the Bears failed him on a physical.

Nevertheless, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Steelers 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He recorded 48 total tackles with seven for loss, 11 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

Ogunjobi has spent his entire career in the AFC North. He played his first four seasons for Cleveland before joining Cincinnati in 2021. He’s registered 23.0 career sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and 64 QB hits in 92 games with 79 starts since 2017.