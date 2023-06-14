Lavonte David: Devin White’s emotions got the best of him, he wants to be here

Linebacker Devin White took part in a Buccaneers photo shoot and reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp this week to provide a pair of signs that he’s backed off the trade request he made earlier in the offseason.

White has not confirmed that, but one of his fellow linebackers suggested as much on Wednesday. Lavonte David has played with White for the last four seasons and said his teammate is “a very passionate person” whose emotions ran a little too hot with contract talks — White is in the final year of his deal — failing to go the way he wanted them to go.

“His emotions got the best of him ,” David said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I know Devin wants to be here, he wants to play here. Emotions got the best of him. He’s here. He’s here ready to work. He’s not ready to go right now, but he’ll be getting himself ready for training camp. Me, I talked to him throughout the whole process, whenever that stuff was going on with him. You know, I know the kind of person he is, and I know he’s ready go get back out there and play football and help us win.”

When it comes to contracts, David said he told White that he “can only control what you can control, and that’s to go out there and put the best tape on the field and everything will take care of itself.” It remains to be seen how things will play out on that front for White, but it does look like he’ll be making his case alongside David.