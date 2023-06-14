 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lavonte David: Devin White’s emotions got the best of him, he wants to be here

  
Published June 14, 2023 10:56 AM
BZcIpXIEcbcv
June 12, 2023 01:14 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the Bucs' most elite players of the 21st century who aren't QBs, featuring Mike Evans, Warren Sapp, Simeon Rice, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber and more.

Linebacker Devin White took part in a Buccaneers photo shoot and reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp this week to provide a pair of signs that he’s backed off the trade request he made earlier in the offseason.

White has not confirmed that, but one of his fellow linebackers suggested as much on Wednesday. Lavonte David has played with White for the last four seasons and said his teammate is “a very passionate person” whose emotions ran a little too hot with contract talks — White is in the final year of his deal — failing to go the way he wanted them to go.
“His emotions got the best of him ,” David said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I know Devin wants to be here, he wants to play here. Emotions got the best of him. He’s here. He’s here ready to work. He’s not ready to go right now, but he’ll be getting himself ready for training camp. Me, I talked to him throughout the whole process, whenever that stuff was going on with him. You know, I know the kind of person he is, and I know he’s ready go get back out there and play football and help us win.”

When it comes to contracts, David said he told White that he “can only control what you can control, and that’s to go out there and put the best tape on the field and everything will take care of itself.” It remains to be seen how things will play out on that front for White, but it does look like he’ll be making his case alongside David.