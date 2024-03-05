Lavonte David: I’d love to finish career with Bucs, but anything can happen

Wide receiver Mike Evans is going to be back with the Buccaneers for at least two more seasons, but the future of another longtime member of the organization remains up in the air.

Linebacker Lavonte David said he’s “ecstatic” that Evans agreed to a new deal with the Bucs on Monday and said that he’s had “steady” communications with the team about his own impending free agency. David said he feels he built “some leverage” with his play during the 2023 season and said he hopes that results in a chance to remain in Tampa for a 13th season.

“Obviously, I would love to finish my career at an organization that I played for for the past 12 years but anything can happen,” David said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m just focusing on what I can focus on and letting everything else unfold.”

David can begin talking to other teams next Monday and those conversations may determine whether he joins Evans in having a chance to spend his whole career with one team.