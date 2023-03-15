Lavonte David is returning to the Buccaneers
Published March 15, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_hhmb_restofheadlines_230314
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest NFL offseason transactions including the massive No. 1 overall pick deal, Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders, Mike White to Miami and much more.
Linebacker Lavonte David had a chance to survey what the rest of the league had to offer, but he’ll be sticking with the only NFL team he knows.
David told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he will be re-signing with the Bucs. NFL Media reports that it is a one-year, $7 million deal for the veteran.
David said in February that he hopes to play his entire career with the Bucs, but the two sides didn’t come to an agreement before the start of the negotiating window.
The coming season will be David’s 12th in the NFL. He had 124 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while starting every game last season.