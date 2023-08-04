 Skip navigation
LB Patrick Johnson carted off at Eagles practice

  
Published August 4, 2023 11:24 AM

The Eagles had a player go down with an injury at practice on Friday.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson went down during a drill and grabbed his left leg. Johnson was helped to a cart and taken off the field for further evaluation.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Johnson injured his knee. McLane adds that the injury could be season-ending, but further testing is needed before any final determination is made.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and he has been a core special teams player over his first two seasons with the team. He has 28 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 33 regular season games and two tackles in the postseason.